Kenya: Monica Kimani Murder - Jowie Irungu Applies Afresh for Bail

Photo: Daily Nation

From left : The late Monica Kimani and murder accused Joseph Irungu.

Joseph Irungu aka Jowie, who is charged with the murder of Nairobi businesswoman Monica Kimani, on Tuesday renewed his bail application before justice James Wakiaga.

Mr Irungu told justice James Wakiaga that his circumstances had changed and that his family was willing to deposit a security.

His lawyer David Ayuo said a relative had offered to house him and ensure that he attends court

Mr Ayuo also noted that this client cannot interfere with witnesses as they are under protection by the State.

He added that Mr Irungu cannot travel since police have his passport.

OPPOSITION

State prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki opposed the application saying the accused had not presented any new grounds.

Ms Mwaniki urged the judge to dismiss the application saying Mr Irungu sent a threatening message to Ms Kimani's brother a day before she was killed.

She added that the accused is a threat to witnesses despite their protection and because he is a firearm handler, so his application should be rejected until they all testify.

Ms Mwaniki further told the court that Mr Irungu has no fixed aboard and if released, will jump bail and flee the country, never to be traced.

PAST RULING

Mr Irungu is charged alongside Citizen Television journalist Jacqueline Maribe, who was freed in October 2018.

At that time, justice Wakiaga denied Mr Irungu's request for bail, saying he was a flight risk, had access to weapons and copuld intimidate witnesses.

Justice Wakiaga directed Mr Irungu to appear before Justice Jessie Lesiit on May 29 for directions on the hearing.

Judge Wakiaga will decide on the fresh bail plea on June 18.,