Namibia: Brave Warriors Out of Cosafa Cup

THE Brave Warriors lost 2-1 to Malawi and bowed out of the 2019 Cosafa Cup ahead of their final Group B game against Seychelles on Thursday afternoon.

After Seychelles and Mozambique played to a goalless draw in the group game earlier on, the stage was set for Malawi and Namibia to decide the group, because the winner advanced to the quarterfinals on the basis of the head to head rule.

The fiercely contested game saw Namibia take the lead through a well taken header by defender Charles Hambira on 16 minutes.

Malawi however opened their account with a great goal from a tight angle by their striker Gabadinho Mhango, three minutes from the break.

Substitute Gerald Phiri Junior got the winner from the penalty spot just after the restart after a foul in the box, and Namibia could not do enough to get back on level terms.

Malawi defended well for their win and powered on by the vocal supporters, they held on and celebrated together at the end.

Namibia will now play Seychelles on Thursday, while Malawi take on Mozambique. Malawi are assured of a quarterfinal date against Zambia.

For the Namibian players, after the Seychelles game, some will head to the High Performance Centre in Pretoria to link up with the 17 players coach Ricardo Mannetti has called up for the Afcon training camp.

Brave Warriors vs Malawi: Loydt Kazapua, Ivan Kamberipa, Vitapi Ngaruka, Charles Hambira, Larry Horaeb, Llewelyn Stanley, MacCartney Nawaseb, Marcel Papama, Dynamo Fredericks, Absalom Iimbondi and Joslin Kamatuka. - nfa.org.na