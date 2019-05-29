Kenya: Shalom Hospital in Machakos Reopened After Inspection By KMPDB

Shalom Community Hospital in Machakos County has been reopened after the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB) inspected it on Tuesday.

The hospital was closed on May 6 following the death of a seven-month-old baby, Ethan Muendo, who died after receiving an injection at the hospital.

On Tuesday, the committee which was tasked with investigating the hospital made an inspection tour.

They were led by KMPDB Chief Executive Daniel Yumbya, the chairperson of the committee Dr Eva Njenga and acting Machakos County Health Executive Ancent Kituku.

SATISFIED

The team was satisfied with the measures that the hospital had put in place to improve the standards of healthcare since the baby's incident and declared it re-opened.

"As a board, we did an inspection and we are impressed by the changes implemented. The hospital is very clean and all that we requested for has been put in place. We have agreed that this hospital resumes operations," said Dr Njenga.

A full report on the hospital will be out in 90 days.

CONTINUOUS INSPECTION

Dr Njenga said inspection of health facilities will be a continuous process across the country.

The board also inspected the human resources department and was satisfied with the staffing.

Dr Kituku said that the county government will carry out surveillance to ensure quality standards are adhered to in all hospitals.

He said due process will be followed in the reinstatement of the hospital's operation permit which the county government had earlier withdrawn.

Shalom Hospital director, Dr Frederick Onyango, said he was pleased with the move to re-open it and said that they will offer quality services to patients.

A report on the hospital's branch in Athi River, which is also under investigations, will be out in 30 days.