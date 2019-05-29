28 May 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 30 Cases of Diarrhoea Reported in Mombasa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mohamed Ahmed

At least 30 cases of diarrhoea have been reported in the last one week in Mombasa following the recent rains.

Mombasa County Director of Health Shem Patta said two centres have been set up to deal with water borne diseases.

CHOLERA

"We recorded 14 cases at our Mwembe-Tayari centre and 15 others in the Bamburi facility. The facilities were set up to deal with cases of water borne disease. Those that we have recorded are not cholera cases," said Dr Patta.

He said four health facilities had been shut down to prevent a possible cholera outbreak.

The most affected facilities are in Kisauni and Nyali sub-counties.

WATER TREATMENT

They include Ziwa la Ngombe, Maweni, Jomvu Model and Magongo health centres.

Dr Patta said they had also started treatment of water sources in the entire county to prevent the cases of waterborne diseases.

"We are on alert to ensure that all suspected cases of waterborne diseases are treated promptly," said Dr Patta.

Kenya

Lupita's Grandmother Dies at the Age of 98

Oscar award-winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o on Tuesday lost her grandmother. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.