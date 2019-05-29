South Africa: Mabuza's Swearing In At Union Buildings Sends the Wrong Signal

analysis

Tuesday's unprecedented swearing in of ANC deputy president David 'DD' Mabuza as a lawmaker at the seat of the executive at the Union Buildings -- 1,452km or so away from Parliament -- sets a potentially dangerous precedent of blurring the lines between the legislative and executive spheres of the state. And it sends the wrong signal, somewhat of a surprise given this presidency's determination to control the optics.

It's easy to argue logistics as the reason for ANC Deputy President David "DD" Mabuza taking the MP's oath of office at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guesthouse at the Union Buildings, rather than at Parliament in Cape Town. It's easy to say that if Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is okay with administering the lawmakers' oath of office at the seat of the executive, then who is anyone to argue against it?

But it's a misstep -- and it wasn't as if there were not more appropriate venues available. If the Constitutional Court was too small, given media attendance and that of VIP and other guests, then next door is Constitutional Hill, a powerful location in the history and constitutional democracy of South Africa. Actually, any hotel conference room would have been a...