South Africa: Remand Detention in Western Cape Outstrips Rest of South Africa

A new study has found that the number of awaiting-trial prisoners is 'disproportionately' high in the Western Cape, and that overcrowding in prisons continues to be a major issue. Researchers spoke about their findings at a launch in Cape Town.

The number of people on remand detention is disproportionately high in the Western Cape, a study conducted by Africa Criminal Justice Reform (ACJR) has found.

The study was launched on Tuesday, 28 May 2019 in Cape Town, and contains a number of findings about remand detention in the province.

Researchers looked at Pollsmoor Prison, where they interviewed prisoners' visitors. They looked at specific three-week periods, only speaking to people who had visitors in that timeframe. The study lasted almost two years, and followed a similar study that looked at remand detention centres in Kenya, Zambia and Mozambique.

Remand detention refers to detainees who have been arrested and are awaiting trial. The study found that because of a number of problems, detainees spent an alarming amount of time in remand detention centres before they were tried for a crime. Furthermore, in about half of the cases examined, the detainee was not convicted.

One of the focuses of the study was the...