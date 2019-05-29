Kenya, Somaliland Seek to Strengthen Economic Ties

Kenya remains key to Somaliland's quest for international recognition, the Horn of Africa country's Ambassador to Kenya Bashe Omar has said .

Last week Somaliland leaders met Kenya's top political leaders and business community to discuss ways of strengthening economic and political partnerships.

Somaliland leaders, who met former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Nairobi, pushed to strengthen trade ties between the two countries.

The meeting, which was facilitated by Mr Omar, discussed, among other things, ways of improving trade and security.

Mr Odinga noted the importance of Somaliland given its and stability in the Horn of Africa region.

RECOGNITION

At the same time, Majority Leader in Kenya's National Assembly Aden Duale invited Somaliland's two political parties UCID and Kulmiye to the Kenyan Parliament where ways of strengthening best practices between the two countries, was discussed.

Kenya has continued to support Somaliland's push for recognition besides increasing trade opportunities between the two countries.

Somaliland remains unrecognised 28 years after separating from Somalia in 1991.

However, Ambassador Omar believes Kenya can play a big role in helping his country gain recognition and grow economically.

"Kenya is important in our quest for recognition. We know it can play a key role in pushing for our economic stability and international recognition," Mr Omar said.