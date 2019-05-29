South Africa: Women Are Still Being Denied Access to Safe, Legal Abortion in SA

opinion

This International Day of Action for Women's Health - May 28 -- we call on the South African government to put law into practice and ensure that all women have access to safe and legal abortion services.

Many states continue to control women's bodies through criminalisation of their sexual and reproductive conduct and decisions. We cannot talk about women's rights without a focus on women's sexual and reproductive rights, at the centre of which is women's agency to make choices about their own bodies, including if and when to have children.

In South Africa, abortion has been legal for over 20 years since the Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Act (CTOPA) was enacted in 1997, which gives pregnant people the right to have an abortion on request up to twelve week of pregnancy, and with certain conditions before the 20thweek. The right to reproductive healthcare is also made explicit in the South African Constitution.

According to the law, women can obtain abortions free of cost at public health facilities, and evidence shows that when performed by trained healthcare providers in sanitary conditions abortion is a very safe procedure.

Why is it then that despite our progressive legal framework, many women...