Angola, Portugal Strengthen Cooperation in Defence Field

Luanda — Angolan Defence minister Salviano de Jesus Sequeira and Portuguese counterpart João Gomes Cravinho Tuesday in Luanda reiterated their interest in strengthening cooperation in the military field.

This was at the 18th meeting of the Portuguese-Angolan Joint Commission on Defence meeting held Tuesday in Luanda.

The Angolan minister mentioned the cooperation in the areas of information technology and inventory and cataloging of material as priority, under the modernisation of the Armed Forces,

He praised the cooperation with Portugal, facilitated by language, in the context of the strengthening of FAA, as a support for peace in Angola, justice and progress.

Angolan Defence Minister reaffirmed the Government's commitment to promoting a culture of legality, putting an end to impunity.

He spoke of the government commitment to pursue with structuring of Armed Forces despite the economic and financial crisis in the country.

The intention is to adjusting them to the geopolitical and geostrategic challenges of the region, Africa and the world.

The Portuguese minister, João Gomes Cravinho, expressed his country's availability to strengthen the bilateral relationship, described as "very positive".

He bilateral ties help meet the new challenges of defence industries and training of its staff.

He expected that cooperation will be extended to the political-diplomatic sphere.

The meeting discussed issues related to defence and security in Africa and Europe, shared projects, bilateral cooperation and systematization of the cataloging process in the Angolan Armed Forces.