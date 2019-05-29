Angolan Community Chairperson in Ethiopia Dies

Addis Ababa — The chairperson of the Angolan Community in Ethiopia Maulo Dombaxi died on 24 April in Luanda victim of disease.

This is expressed in a condolence from the Angolan Embassy in Ethiopia reached ANGOP Tuesday.

Maulo Dombaxi, who retired in October 2018 on grounds of ill health and returned to Luanda, was a Portuguese-speaking interpreter at the headquarters of the African Union (AU).

Born in 1958 in municipality of Maquela do Zombo, northern Uíge province, Dombaxi arrived in Addis Ababa in the 1990s as an official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He began as a freelance translator and in 2005 he became an interpreter.

A former worker of the Angola Press Agency (Angop), Maulo Dombaxi also served for three years as the Secretary-General of trade Union.

"In this moment of pain and mourning, the diplomatic mission in Ethiopia pays its deepest tribute to Maulo Dombaxi, who for many years helped boost the AU through interpretation and translation, reads the message.

Condolences were also extended to the bereaved family due to such big loss.