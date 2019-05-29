28 May 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Plans to Send Kiswahili Teachers to South Africa Underway

By Ludovick Kazoka in Dodoma

PLANS to send Kiswahili teachers to South Africa after the African economic powerhouse introduced Kiswahili as an optional language for learners beginning next year, the government has revealed.

The revelation was made here on Tuesday (May 28, 2019) by Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Prof James Mdoe, noting that the government would soon enter agreement with South Africa on the programme.

"This is an opportunity for Kiswahili teachers in the country.

Kiswahili teachers should grab the Kiswahili teaching opportunity in South Africa," said the Deputy Permanent Secretary shortly after opening International Conference on Language and Development in Africa. Full report will be published in Daily News on Wednesday

