Tanzania: Why Electronic Tax Stamp Is the Way Forward

TAXES continue and will always prevail to be the lifeblood of socio-economic development for any country in the world, whether developed or developing.

It is through revenues collected by governments that the citizenry are provided with improved social services for their well-being. Even in the Holy Books, the Bible to be precise, Jesus Christ is quoted to have told his followers in the Gospel of Mark, that; "Give back to Caesar what is Caesar's."

This is often interpreted as requiring people to pay taxes to the governments. Tanzania like many other countries has been undertaking a number of tax reforms aimed at sealing all loopholes for tax evasion, tax avoidance and transfer pricing, among other malpractices by some unscrupulous businesspersons and industrialists.

It is on this backdrop that the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) entered into a contract with a Swiss firm Société Industrielle et Commerciale de Produits Alimentaires (SICPA) for supply, installation as well as supporting software and hardware for an electronic tax stamp (ETS) management system.

The proposed system, which has already bore fruits during pilot projects undertaken in some industries in Dar es Salaam, will replace the hitherto paper-based tax stamps initially attached to cigarettes, wines and spirits.

TRA is thus proposing to replace the old system paperstamps with electronic ones, but this time, extending it to all products which are subjected to excise duty including beers, sodas and soft drinks in order to check counterfeiting and promote tax compliance.

Even with the well-intended move aimed at tapping the so called 'sin-taxes', there have been some protests from some circles of the public including manufacturers and even Members of the Parliament (MPs).

The protesting voices have raised a litany of concerns, claiming that ETS will increase production costs and render local factories uncompetitive. They, however, miss one point that Tanzania is not the only country employing the technology.

President John Magufuli is on record emphasizing that the government will move forward with the plan to install the technology to boost the Treasury Coffers for socio-economic development of present and future generations.

Dr Magufuli made the stance when addressing a public rally at Makambako Township in Njombe region on Tuesday, April 9, this year, during his tour of southern regions.

The Head of State stunned the gathering at the rally when he disclosed how some crooked officials at TRA have been conniving with industrialists to print ghost paper stamps.

Through such abuses, the government lost revenues amounting to over 10bn/-. "The new electronic tax stamps will enable the government to track on real time the volume of all alcoholic drinks and cigarettes being produced in respective production lines to calculate requisite taxes to be paid," he explained.

According to experts, electronic tax stamps are usually implemented through installation of specially designed machines at the end of a production line.

The machine would do the stamping of the products and automatically submit the count in real time through a system to TRA. Dr Magufuli made the stance after the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Industry, Trade and Environment, Mr Suleiman Sadiq (Mvomero-CCM), had claimed that players in the manufacturing sector were not comfortable with the planned system.

Nevertheless, the president was adamant that ETS will be implemented to curb cheating and under-declaration of taxes by some unscrupulous manufacturers.

The company which won the tender to supply the system, CICPA, deals in security inks for currencies and other sensitive documents, including identity cards, passports, transport and lottery tickets, among other sensitive documents and systems.

According to the Counterfeiting Intelligence Bureau's International Anti-Counterfeiting Directory, SICPA provides more than 85 per cent of the world's currency inks.

The company is also involved in the market for secure traceability of products subject to excise duties, such as alcohol and tobacco stamps, according to an online encyclopedia Wikipedia.

More than 100 billion banknotes are produced each year with SICPA security inks. Available data indicates that since ETS was put into pilot projects for tobacco and alcoholic drinks starting January, this year, collection for excise duty on locally produced spirits increased by 22.7 per cent.

TRA indicates in the data that excise duty from the spirits increased from 18.5bn/- in January to 22.7bn/- in March, 2019, through the trials of the system at selected production lines of tobacco and alcoholic drinks.

An analysis of the monthby- month evolution of total excise and Valued Added Tax (VAT) collection on spirits, cigarettes and beers shows a substantial increase between the year 2018 and the period ending March, this year.

It is thus apparent that despite some uproars from 'prophets of doom' who are bent on thwarting good deeds of the Fifth Government such as introduction of ETS, will not yield fruits as the technology has proved to be an asset for the economy rather than a liability.