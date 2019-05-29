South Africa: Mabuza Sworn-in As MP

David Mabuza has been sworn-in as a Member of Parliament.

Mabuza was the Deputy President in the fifth administration.

In a brief ceremony presided by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Tuesday, Mabuza vowed to obey and respect the Constitution and all the laws of the country.

Just under 400 members from 14 political parties that received enough votes in the May General Election last week took their oaths to serve in the sixth democratic Parliament.

Among those were President Cyril Ramaphosa, who subsequently was inaugurated on Saturday. He is expected to announce his executive later this week.

Mabuza last week requested that his swearing-in at the National Assembly be postponed. This was after he was cited in an ANC Integrity Commission report which alleged he had prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought the organisation into disrepute.

Taking his oath, Mabuza said: "I, David Dabede Mabuza, swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa and will obey, respect and uphold the Constitution and all other law of the country. And solemnly promise to perform my function as a member of the National Assembly to the best of my ability".

Raising his right hand, as ordered by Chief Justice Mogoeng, Mabuza concluded: "So help me, God".