South Africa: Jesse Duarte's 'Noxious Brand of Anti-Israel Chauvinism' Is Distasteful

opinion

For Jews throughout the millennia, the connection to the biblical land of Israel has been the bedrock of their religious tradition and the nurturing place of their nation, the land they have loved and yearned for since the dawn of recorded time. In recent times, Israel has emerged as a safe, welcoming haven for Jews fleeing persecution in all parts of the world.

Jessie Duarte's broadside against the SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) in your 24 May 2019 issue (Lindiwe Sisulu's action on the Palestinian Question is in accordance with ANC policy) contains enough red herrings to populate a medium-sized aquarium.

For starters, pointing to Joe Slovo as evidence of how Jews have always been welcome within the ANC is irrelevant, since the board has never claimed otherwise. That the SAJBD equates any criticism of Israel with anti-semitism is categorically untrue; in common with our global counterparts, we have no problem with such criticism which, similar to that levelled against any other country, cannot be regarded as anti-semitic.

The board is also not accusing the ANC of holding SA Jewry collectively responsible for what Duarte terms "the atrocities of Israel"; to the contrary, we appreciate the generally warm and...