South Africa: Proteas Welcome Prospect of Flat, Fast Oval Strip

London — In the build-up to Cricket World Cup 2019 , the general feeling has been that the majority of wickets will be flat and fast over what has been billed to be a scorching English summer.

On Tuesday at The Oval, however, that all seemed a bit of a reach.

The Proteas trained under cloudy skies and in chilly conditions - full tracksuits were the order of the day - with rain threatening throughout their session.

A look at the match-day strip revealed more than a tinge of green.

The tournament opener against England is on Thursday, so the nature of the wicket will change before then, but there was still the feeling that the traditional elements that have historically accompanied playing in England - overcast conditions and movement off the wicket - could be more of a factor than has perhaps been anticipated.

England have unashamedly made their home strips as batting-friendly as possible over the last four years as part of their comprehensive plan to win a first ever World Cup.

It has seen scores of over 300 - for both England and their visitors - become the norm in these parts.

"We looked at the pitch today and it's got a tinge of green on it. I suspect over the next two days that might change," Proteas coach Ottis Gibson told media at the venue on Tuesday.

"At the moment we have three all-rounders in (Chris) Morris, (Andile) Phehlukwayo and (Dwaine) Pretorius ... we've also got Shamsi. When we come back tomorrow we'll have a look at the conditions and make a decision."

Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the match with injury and the Proteas are unlikely to play two spinners, meaning that one of Morris and Pretorius is likely to partner Phehlukwayo as the second specialist allrounder.

While a flat wicket would allow England to flex their muscles, Gibson reckons that it would suit his side too.

"We've got a very good bowling attack that we're very happy with," he said.

"If the pitch has got a bit of pace and bounce then it's what we're accustomed to in South Africa playing at the Wanderers, Pretoria and Cape Town so it shouldn't be an issue for our batsmen.

"It would be a welcomed thing for our bowlers."

Play on Thursday starts at 11:30 (SA time).

While it is expected to be a bit warmer on the day, overcast conditions are also forecast throughout the match.

Source: Sport24