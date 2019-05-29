South Africa: Unravelling the Complexities of Land Reform in South Africa

analysis

Land reform is a broad social challenge that requires the commitment of every South African to ensure the sustainability and prosperity of an inclusive South African economy. The land question is not only an agricultural land problem, but it also relates to urban and peri-urban land.

Over the past 25 years, there have been many plans, programmes and proposals on how to tackle this complex problem, but as we know, progress has been slow, largely as a result of the bureaucratisation of the process. As a consequence, South Africa has failed to restore land rights to the majority of the South African people, as is mandated in the Constitution.

The recent debates on "expropriation without compensation" have again highlighted the emotions and deep divisions in our society related to the inequality of land ownership, and how important it is to address this issue. This reality necessitates urgent action.

In light of the unsatisfactory performance of the land reform programme over the past 25 years, there is now an opportunity for all South Africans and specifically the private sector (corporates as well as small and medium enterprises in the respective urban and rural value chains, property owners, property developers, agribusinesses, commercial...