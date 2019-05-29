South Africa: 'We Must Finish Today' - ANC Integrity Commission to Wrap Up Report

The ANC's integrity commission has until Tuesday night to deliberate and make its findings on those it flagged to have brought the party into disrepute.

News24 now knows that 22 senior ANC leaders appeared before the commission between Friday last week and Monday evening to appeal the initial report.

Commission chair George Mashamba told the media on Tuesday that they had until Tuesday afternoon to compile their report and hand it over to the party's top six. It is expected that the report will be handed over to the national executive committee when it meets on Friday.

Mashamba said the elders were currently deliberating and that the report would be handed over on time.

"We must finish today," he said.

ANC deputy president David "DD" Mabuza, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, former North West ANC chairperson Supra Mahumapelo and former ministers Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Mosebenzi Zwane, Nomvula Mokonyane and Siyabonga Cwele, as well as Zizi Kodwa, who heads the office of the ANC presidency, were on the lists.

On Monday, the commission was hit with another dilemma when ANC member Phapano Phasha referred Pravin Gordhan for bringing the party into disrepute.

In her letter, Phasha said it was inconceivable that a member of the NEC could attack the office of the Public Protector. Confirming she had written to the commission, Phasha told News24 that she sent the letter on Monday and received a confirmation of receipt.

"The president was investigated by the Public Protector [Busisiwe Mkhwebane] over his donors. He cooperated. Why does Gordhan think he is above the law?" she said.

Last week, Mkhwebane recommended that Gordhan be investigated over an early retirement pension payment agreement for former SA Revenue Services deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

Gordhan has since filed a review application, asking the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to set the report aside.

In a notice of motion lodged, Gordhan's attorneys say he will ask the court to set aside both Mkhwebane's decision to investigate, and the subsequent report, as "unconstitutional, unlawful, irrational and invalid".

Source: News24