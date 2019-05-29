Cameroon: World Bank In Cameroon - Incoming Country Director Takes Pulse

Abdoulaye Seck was received in audience by the Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Monday May 27.

Abdoulaye Seck, the incoming Country Director of World Bank operations in Cameroon has begun familiarizing himself with the country and its officials. He was received in audience on Monday May 27, by the Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey. Seck was accompanied to the audience by the incumbent Country Director, Elisabeth Huybens, from whom he will officially take over this July. After the in camera audience, Seck told reporters it was a very interesting meeting for him as they discussed about the way forward for Cameroon-World Bank cooperation. "I am very thankful for the very warm welcome accorded to me by the Minister. I was very pleased with the very ambitious vision presented to me by the Minister. We talked on the digital economy and the development of human capital which is important for a country like Cameroon," Seck disclosed. He also noted that their discussion focused on how to attract private investments in many sectors, citing specifically the Nachtigal HEP dam project which has an important energy capacity of 400 MW. Seck expressed optimism that "we (Cameroon and World Bank) will work on building what we have achieved together for the wellbeing of the population." The World Bank currently has a US$1.4 billion (circa FCFA 820 billion) commitment to Cameroon. The incoming Country Director of Senegalese nationality has a tract record of operational experience acquired on the ground in numerous countries, both low- and middle-income, in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and Middle-East. Before joining the World Bank, Seck was an economist in the Ministry of Finance in Senegal, where he oversaw the preparation of national accounts, macroeconomic forecasts and economic planning.