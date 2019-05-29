Cameroon: Tourism Sector - Gov't Counts Achievements, Plans For Brighter Future

They are contained in a document produced by the Ministry of Tourism and Leisure.

The Minister of State, Minister of Tourism and Leisure, Bello Bouba Maigari has released a document outlining the achievements of the ministry from 2011 to 2018 and its plan for the next seven years. The document is entitled, "Development and Promotion of the Tourism Sector with regards to unity in diversity and cordial living together." Going by the document, many countries worldwide only started developing their tourism sector from 1950 with richly endowed countries in Africa tagging along. It furthers that by 2012 Cameroon was among the top 10 countries on the continent that recorded the highest number of international tourists. South Africa was top on the list with over nine million visitors while Cameroon occupied the eighth position with more than eight hundred thousand visitors. Since the publication of the aforementioned data by World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) the Ministry of Tourism and Leisure, as revealed in the document, has embarked on several activities to raise the number of international and local tourists visiting tourist attraction sites. The activities in line with the seven-year 'Greater Achievements' mandate of the Head of State, included mainly the valorisation of the diverse cultures and geographical landscapes, improvement of hotel and entertainment infrastructures as well as other services in the tourism sector. Some of the main sites rehabilitated or constructed during this period include the Ebogo Ecotourism Site, the Twin Manenguba Lakes, Lake Awing, Lake Oku, Damans Island in Lagdo, Bimbia, Maga Nautical Station, Lagdo Nautical Station, Ebolowa Amusement Park, Buea Mountain Hotel, Atlantic Beach Hotel in Limbe, Buea Parliamentary Flats and the Kola Canyons in Mbe, among others. Though unlikely to meet its target of hosting 1 million international tourists and 6 million local tourists by 2020, the Ministry of Tourism and Leisure remains optimistic about the future of the tourism sector. Minister Bello Bouba's write-up equally outlines seven major infrastructure projects earmarked for the next seven years - in line with President Paul Biya's current mandate. These include among others, the construction of a 20km square tourist station in Manaya in the North Region which has over 100 dinosaur tracks and construction of two giant aquariums in Limbe and Yaounde. Going by the Minister, boosting the tourism and leisure sector would not only contribute to socio-economic development, but will also strengthen the feeling of 'living together' among citizens everywhere they find themselves.