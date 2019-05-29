South Africa: Business Maverick and Business Leadership SA Launch 'Business Against Corruption'

analysis

Business Maverick, the newly launched business and finance offering from Daily Maverick, is delighted to announce the launch of the inaugural Business Against Corruption event. Taking place on 27 June at Summer Place in Hyde Park, Business Leadership South Africa joins as a launch sponsor of this inaugural event.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made the fight against corruption a priority and his commitment to establishing a directorate within the National Prosecuting Authority aimed at dealing with corruption is a step in the right direction. What can big business do to work in tandem with the government in the fight against corruption?

On 27 June, we will address the issues of fighting corruption and policy implementation for sustainable economic growth. "Business Against Corruption" will be a day for business leaders to discuss topics pivotal to corruption, ranging from fighting corruption at a government as well as private sector level, and the responsibility to create a safe space for whistleblowers, to name only a few.

"BLSA commits to putting its resources to such a cause because it is against corruption, malfeasance, fraud and state capture whether it is happening in the public or private sector. That's the reason why we decided to...