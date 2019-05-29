28 May 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Woman Stabbed to Death By Gang in Galkaayo

Tagged:

Related Topics

A young woman identified as Nimco Shire was attacked and killed by suspects believed to belong to a notorious gang in Galkaayo town, Puntland.

Nimco had stepped out of the Mosque after attending Taraweh night prayers when the gang paused on her.

The incident adds to a series of of knife crimes and rapes targetting young women. Only recently, a court in Mogadishu sentenced four men for rape using the DNA technology.

Resolving knife crimes and rape cases have been difficult to prove especially where know gangs are involved as they threaten the would be witnesses in court.

Somalia

Drought Leads to Life Threatening Food Conditions - IRC Scaling Up Response

Somalia is facing a severe drought that threatens to be worse than the pre-famine conditions of 2016-17 according to NGO… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.