Somalia: Woman Stabbed to Death By Gang in Galkaayo

A young woman identified as Nimco Shire was attacked and killed by suspects believed to belong to a notorious gang in Galkaayo town, Puntland.

Nimco had stepped out of the Mosque after attending Taraweh night prayers when the gang paused on her.

The incident adds to a series of of knife crimes and rapes targetting young women. Only recently, a court in Mogadishu sentenced four men for rape using the DNA technology.

Resolving knife crimes and rape cases have been difficult to prove especially where know gangs are involved as they threaten the would be witnesses in court.