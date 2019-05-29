28 May 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: A Woman Stabbed to Death in Central Somalia Town

Somali Unidentified attackers have stabbed a woman to death in central Somalia town barely three after female teen raped and killed.

According to reports, Nim'o Omar Shire (22) was killed on Monday night on her way home in Galkayo town of Mudug region.

Shire who reportedly left mosque was attacked and sustained injuries on the neck.

The victim was rushed to the hospital before she succumbed to the injuries.

Galkayo authorities have not yet commented on the latest attack in the town which previously witnessed several incidents related to rape and murder cases.

No has yet claimed the responsibility for the murder of Shire.

