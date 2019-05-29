Eritrea: Workshop On Vulnerability Risk Assessment and Mapping (VRAM) Planning

Asmara — The Ministry of Health in cooperation with the Office of World Health Organization in Eritrea commenced a Workshop on Vulnerability Risk Assessment and Mapping (VRAM) Planning on 27 May, at Hotel Asmara Palace.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dr. Andeberhan Tesfatsion, DG of Public Health in the Ministry of Health indicated that over the last 30 years the natural and man-made disasters have become common daily news on the mass media and are negatively impacting the livelihoods and economic growth of the world population. Dr. Andeberhan also said that although the impacts have been mild the natural and man-made disasters such as volcanic eruptions, droughts, floods and others have been occurring in Eritrea.

Pointing out that the entire African Region is at risk of health emergencies and emerging and re-emerging pathogens are of particular concern, Dr. Yohannes Gebrat, Representing the Office of the WHO in Eritrea said that in Africa alone over 100 public health emergencies occur annually, out of which 78% are infectious, 17% disasters, and 4% of Chemical origin.

Dr. Ngoy Nsenga, Team Leader of WHO for Eastern and Southern Africa on his part gave extensive overview on Vulnerability Risk Assessment and Mapping (VRAM) and its processes.

Several professionals from the Ministry of Health also gave briefings on Vulnerability Risk Assessment and Mapping and emergency preparedness and response plan in Eritrea.

Speaking to Erina, Dr. Andeberhan Tesfatsion, DG of Public Health in the Ministry of Health said that the aim of VRAM is to strengthen the capacity of countries and partners to assess, visualize and analyze health risks and incorporate the results in line with the guidelines of the WHO for risk reduction and emergency preparedness.

Several experts, representatives of various branches and departments and branches of the Ministry of Health and line ministries as well as representatives of UN organizations are participating at the Vulnerability Risk Assessment and Mapping (VRAM) Planning Workshop that will continue until 31 May.