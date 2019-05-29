Sudan: Work of International Organizations Operating in South Darfur to be Facilitated

Nyala — The caretaker Wali of South Darfur State, Maj. Gen. Hashim Khalid Mahmoud has underscored keenness of the state government to provide the necessary facilitations to all international organizations operating in humanitarian field in the state.

This came when the Wali met at his office Tuesday with a UNICEF delegation led by its director in South Darfur State who presented a fulkl briefing to the Wali about the work of UNICEF during the past period in areas of education, child welfare, sanitation and peace-building..

Maj. Gen. Khalid commended roles carried out by UNICEF in fields of education and child welfare in the state , stressing commitment of the state government to remove all obstacles hindering the UNICEF work in South Darfur.

Humanitarian Aid Commissioner in South Darfur State, Dr Jamal Yousif revealed that UNICEF is planning to hold a major workshop about peace-building in the state with participation of native administrations in various state localities.

The commissioner reviewed during the meeting programs being implemented by the UNICEF for interest of South Darfur community.