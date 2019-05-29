Uganda: Bitter-Sweet Experience for Resettled Landslide Victims

Bulambuli — Seated on the veranda of her new home, Ms Justine Nandutu, 40, cannot hide her excitement as she lovingly looks at her children having lunch.

Next to her is Mr Charles Masifa, her husband, who steals a glance at the children, with a deep smile. Each child has a plate of posho and beans.

The family is excited by their new resettlement home in Bunambutye Sub-county, Bulambuli District, after spending sleepless nights in makeshifts and temporary shelters.

"My children are happy because we have our own home away from the threats posed by landslides," Ms Nandutu says as she points to the sky and surroundings.

"Whenever it was cloudy, we would have sleepless nights but for the past few days we have spent here, we have had enough sleep," the mother of 10 says.

Ms Nandutu's family had been living with her relatives in Bulucheke Sub-county in Bududa District after the mudslide washed away their house on October 11 last year in Bukalasi Sub-county, leaving more than 55 people dead.

It was triggered by a downpour that forced River Tsuume in Tsuume Village to burst its banks.

Fifty households, comprising 320 people have so far been resettled on the Bunambutye land.

More than 720 people were expected to be resettled yesterday on the land, which has more than 2,800 acres.

Business boom

Two years ago, the land used to be a sea of vegetation but this is changing. The area is now a beehive of activity as trading centres are mushrooming on the route which connects to Kween District and Karamoja Sub-region.

Mr Masifa says their stay will promote economic growth in the area.

"Although the area looks isolated, we are determined to change it. We are going to engage it with various economic activities, including commercial farming," he says. Each household was allocated two acres of land for farming.

Mr Nassan Wanasolo, the chairperson of landslide victims, says government should also provide them with mattresses and electricity.

"We have been given a house but we are lacking household property, including utensils and mattresses," Mr Wanasolo, says adding that the floods washed away all their belongings.

The father of 23 children and eight grandchildren, says the two-bedroom house is not enough for all his family.

Mr Wanasolo, who has three wives, says each owned a house in Bududa.

He says government has provided them with a bag of maize flour, 50kg of beans, a litre of paraffin and mosquito nets yet they have no money to buy other items such as cooking oil and salt.

Mr Wanasolo adds that government should also consider each household a grant of Shs20m to start income-generating projects.

Mr Fredrick Wakoko, a Senior Four student at Bushiya Christian Secondary School in Bududa, says he longer revises his books because he stays in a congested house.

"I cannot revise my books because [the house] is too small for us. We need two houses," he says.

Government constructed 101 houses in the first phase and each household is being given a two-bedroomed house.

Ms Alice Namutosi, another resident, says schools should be constructed in the area because the nearby ones are far away.

"We need schools and health centres because we currently have a temporary one which I am sure is not well-equipped to handle serious emergencies," she says.

The site is situated a few kilometres away from two health centres of Bunambutye Health Centre III and Kapa Health Centre II.

Far off schools

The neighbouring schools, which are about five kilometres away include Tabakonyi, Atari, Bwikonge primary schools and Masaba SS.

Ms Namutosi says some of the victims have children in candidate classes who cannot walk back to their respective schools in Bududa.

"We do not know whether there is an arrangement to support our children who are in candidate classes because they are now stranded," she says.

Mr Bosco Khissa, the Bunambutye Sub-county councillor, says victims are assured of their local leadership protection and support.

"We are happy to receive all the victims to this land of plenty, which is food basket of Bugisu region," he says.

Some victims, however, told Daily Monitor that some of their colleagues still have strong attachment to their original homes.

Government position

Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the head of communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, says so far more than 50 out of 101 households have been resettled.

"We are going to resettle about 720 people in the first phase and half of the number has already been resettled," he says, adding the victims have been given piped water, kitchen energy-saving stoves and soon their houses will be connected with electricity. Mr Mucunguzi says government has set up a well-equipped health centre with 19 staff members at the site to offer health services. "All that is missing will be provided to ensure that the relocated victims live better lives," he said, adding that government has made arrangements to ensure the school-going children attend nearby schools.

Mr Mucunguzi also says the UPDF Engineering Brigade and Police construction Unit will soon build more 300 houses in the second phase. A total 900 houses will be constructed as part of government's 10- year resettlement plan, which involves establishment of large resettlement schemes in Bugisu and supporting voluntary resettlement of families choosing to move away.