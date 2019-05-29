Uganda: Prof Apolo Nsibambi Was a True Patriot - Museveni

President Museveni has described former Prime Minister Apolo Robin Nsibambi who passed on Tuesday evening as a true patriot and a great academic.

Prof Nsibambi, also a former chancellor of Makerere University, succumbed to cancer yesterday at the age of 78.

Mr Museveni says he has instructed Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda to lead a team that will ensure Prof Nsibambi gets a befitting send-off.

"I have learnt of the untimely passing [on] of the former Prime Minister, Prof Apolo Nsibambi. He was a true patriot and a great academic. The country will miss him. I have instructed Prime Minister Ruhakana to lead a team that will ensure we give Prof Nsibambi a befitting send-off," President Museveni tweeted yesterday.

Reactions from other leaders

"I am saddened to learn of the death of former Prime Minister Prof Apolo Nsibambi. I convey my condolences to his family and also to all Ugandans. An accomplished academic who transitioned smoothly into the political arena, Nsibambi served with integrity, dignity and class. RIP," Mr Norbert Mao, DP president general.

"I have received the news of the passing on of Prof Apolo Nsibambi, former chancellor of Makerere University with shock. Prof Nsibambi was an outstanding scholar and he served Makerere diligently as a professor of Political Science and as the first non-head of State chancellor," Barnabas Nawangwe, Vice Chancellor Makerere University.

"I worked under Prof Nsibambi at the Department of Political Science in Makerere. We worked together in different capacities while I was a junior and later as a senior. We had a cordial relationship as he was a gentleman who was firmly committed to his social origin," Prof Mahmood Mamdani.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Professor Apolo Nsibambi. We pray that God strengthens the family as they go through this undoubtedly difficult time," Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, leader of Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party.

"We are saddened by the news of the passing on of Professor Apolo Robinson Nsibambi. Prof Nsibambi, a gallant alumnus of Makerere was the first non-head of state chancellor of Makerere University, a position he served from his appointment in October 2003 to October 2007. He taught at Makerere University during the 1960s and later served as the Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences from 1978 until 1983 and from 1985 until 1987. He was appointed Head of the Department of Political Science in 1987, a position he held until 1990. He was Director of MISR from 1994 to 1996. Learn more about Professor Apolo Nsibambi from this tribute page on our website. Keep checking back because we are going to continuously update it. May he Rest in Peace," Makerere University.

"I first met him personally when I became the Minister of Education in 1989 while he was a professor at Makerere University. He was one of those people who gave me candid advice on how to deal with education matters and most especially Makerere. At one time, he along with another colleague whom I don't want to mention, advised me to advise the President for example by keeping away from the running of the matters of Makerere and leave the same to the minister of Education," Amanya Mushega, former education minister and Secretary General of East African Community.

"I first came into contact with him during Obote I [government] when we were in opposition in 1960s. I found him positive in his approach and constructive. We resumed communication at a political level after the fall of President Idi Amin. Our interaction intensified when I became minister for Internal Affairs until recently when he ceased to be visible in public life," Dr Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, former DP president general.