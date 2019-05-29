Sudan: Vigils in Darfur Capitals to Support General Strike

Darfur — All five Darfur state capitals witnessed protest vigils in support of the two-day general strike that has been called by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) effective today, calling on the military junta to hand over power to a civilian government.

The West Darfur Teachers Committee in El Geneina issued a statement calling on all teachers and employees of the Ministry of Education to carry out the strike today, paving the way for open civil disobedience.

The committee announced a march on Wednesday to the buildings of the Ministry of Education and then to the teachers' house in El Geneina.

Veterinarians in Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur carried out a protest vigil in support of the strike today, while health staff in North Darfur held a similar protest vigil in front of El Fasher Teaching Hospital.

AFC

On Monday, the personnel of the North Darfur Ministry of Finance, and members of the Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) in the state, which includes the SPA, held a protest in front of the buildings of the Ministry of Finance in the capital of El Fasher, calling on the military junta to hand over the government to civilians and in support for the declared strike.

The staff of the ministry handed a memorandum to the director-general of finance in El Fasher announcing the importance of the roles played by youth as an active element in positive change throughout history, praising the peacefulness and clear demands of the Sudanese youth revolution.

The memorandum called for the implementation of the leaflets that relate to service affairs in the right way, the implementation of the Eid allowance and improving the working environment of the employees, as well as the review of the job description of the financial inspectors in North Darfur

Governor

The acting governor of North Darfur, Maj Gen Malik Khojali, received a memorandum from members and supporters of the AFC in Saraf Omra locality demanding a series of political and service demands called for by the December Revolution including structuring the government, combating corruption and exclusion of affiliates the former regime.

The governor, who received the memorandum during his visit to Saraf Omra, affirmed the government's keenness to provide the necessary services to citizens in a fair and transparent manner, declaring his government's determination and serious efforts to address the problems facing the locality community in education, health and water.

