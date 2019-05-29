28 May 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S. Military Says Kills 3 Militants in Northern Somalia

The United States military said Monday it conducted an airstrike on Al-Shabaab in northern Somalia on Sunday, killing three militants.

The U.S. Africa Command (Africom), which oversees American troops on the African continent, said the latest strike, conducted in cooperation with Somali government forces, targeted terrorists in the Golis Mountains.

"Currently, we assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike," Africom said in a statement. "Our process and procedures allow for additional information to inform the post-strike analysis."

Sunday's strike was the sixth the U.S. army has executed this month in the Golis Mountains, an area known for terrorist camps.

