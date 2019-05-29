28 May 2019

Liberia: Weah Commissions Ambassador Mary Ann Fossang

President George Weah has officially commissioned Liberia' s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Senegal, Mary Ann Fossang.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Liberian leader encouraged Ambassador Fossang to work diligently for the common good of the Country.

He said he has no doubt that the confidence reposed in the Liberian diplomat will be fulfilled.

President Weah at the same time called on her to work hard and protect the sovereignty of the state.

In brief remarks Ambassador Fossang thanked president Weah for the confidence reposed in her to serve her Country as she promised to do her best.

Madam Fossang promised to further deepen the already friendly ties between Liberia and Senegal.

She recounted the assistance of Senegal to Liberia over the years and hopes with her new assignment more can be done in the interest of Liberia.

She also appealed for more budgetary support to ensure the works at foreign missions across the globe can be fully achieved.

Madam Fossang has about ten years of experience at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and promised to use her expertise of the years to achieve the goals of the government under her new pofolio.

