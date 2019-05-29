Ghana: UG Launches GUSA 2020 Promo

Over 3,000 athletes from universities across the country will converge at the University of Ghana (UG) for the 26th Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) Games scheduled for January, 2020.

As part of the activities ahead of the event, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the 2020 GUSA Games has introduced a competition aimed at targeting Graphic Designers and Artists to produce logos and theme songs.

Winners of the competition will have their works adopted as logo and theme song for the competition.

Mr. Kwadwo Owusu, a member of the LOC told the Times Sports yesterday that entries was opened on May 16 and expected to be closed on Thursday May 30.

According to him, the winner of the logo competition will pocket an amount of GH¢5,000 while the theme song winner receives GH¢1,000.

Winners will also have a month-long free gym and swimming offer at the UG Sports Directorate.

Mr. Owusu explained that the criteria for the logo competition will include the creative use of visual elements; a logo communicating the purpose of use and relate to GUSA activities.

He said the choice of colours should not exceed four specifically red, yellow, green and black with each designer expected to submit up to three art works and a brief write up on the artwork and profile of the designer (maximum one page).

"For the theme song, it should not exceed four minutes. The lyrics must incorporate brains and brawn or knowledge and "power"(mental and physical power). The genre should be Afrobeats or Upbeat highlife and it should appeal to the public especially the youth; a profile of the artiste and the size of the music file should not exceed 25MB," he said.