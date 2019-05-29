South Africa: Provinces Announce Their MECs

Ten Gauteng Provincial Government Members of the Executive (MEC) will be sworn in this morning.
Premier David Makhura announced his cabinet, which he said represents accumulated governance experience, new energy and fresh ideas to fulfil the growth and development mandate of the sixth administration.
The new MECs are as follows:
Finance and e-Government: Panyaza Lesufi
Education: Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko
Community Safety: Faith Mazibuko
Human Settlements, Urban Planning and COGTA: Lebogang Maile
Social Development: Thuliswa Nkabinde
Public Transport and Road Infrastructure: Jacob Mamabolo
Infrastructure Development and Property Management: Tasneem Motara
Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment: Sputla Kgosientso Ramokgopa
Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation: Mbali Hlophe
Health: Bandile Masuku
"These newly-appointed MECs will put the interest of the people first and meet the highest ethical and service delivery standards in the conduct of their work," Makhura said.
North West and Free State Premiers have also announced their MECs.
In the North West, Premier Job Mokgoro announced the new MEcs below to serve in the provincial cabinet:
Finance: Motlalepula Rosho
Education: Wendy Matsemela
Health: Madoda Sambatha
Social Development: Boitumelo Moiloa
Public Works & Roads: Oageng Molapisi
Community Safety and Transport Management: Sello Lehari
Agriculture & Rural Development: Desbo Mohono
Arts, Culture, Sports & Recreation: Tsotso Tlhapi
Economic Development, Environment & Tourism: Keneitswe Mosenogi
Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs: Gordon Kegakilwe
Mokgoro said he is confident that the team is fully capable of taking forward the aspirations of the people of the North West.
"They represent the best we have to offer at this juncture to tackle the triple challenge of unemployment, poverty and inequality."
In the Free State, the MECs are:
Agriculture and Rural Development: William Bulwane
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Thembeni Nxangisa
Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism & Environmental Affairs: Makalo Mohale
Education: Tate Makgoe
Finance: Gadija Brown
Health: Montseng Tsiu
Police, Roads and Transport: Sam Mashinini
Public Works and Human Settlements: Motshidisi Koloi
Social Development: Mamiki Qabathe
Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation: Limakatso Mahasa
Premier Sisi Ntombela said the team will uproot the cancer of corruption to ensure that the province abides by the principles of sound financial management and good governance.