South Africa: Provinces Announce Their MECs

Ten Gauteng Provincial Government Members of the Executive (MEC) will be sworn in this morning.

Premier David Makhura announced his cabinet, which he said represents accumulated governance experience, new energy and fresh ideas to fulfil the growth and development mandate of the sixth administration.

The new MECs are as follows:

Finance and e-Government: Panyaza Lesufi

Education: Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko

Community Safety: Faith Mazibuko

Human Settlements, Urban Planning and COGTA: Lebogang Maile

Social Development: Thuliswa Nkabinde

Public Transport and Road Infrastructure: Jacob Mamabolo

Infrastructure Development and Property Management: Tasneem Motara

Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment: Sputla Kgosientso Ramokgopa

Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation: Mbali Hlophe

Health: Bandile Masuku

"These newly-appointed MECs will put the interest of the people first and meet the highest ethical and service delivery standards in the conduct of their work," Makhura said.

North West and Free State Premiers have also announced their MECs.

In the North West, Premier Job Mokgoro announced the new MEcs below to serve in the provincial cabinet:

Finance: Motlalepula Rosho

Education: Wendy Matsemela

Health: Madoda Sambatha

Social Development: Boitumelo Moiloa

Public Works & Roads: Oageng Molapisi

Community Safety and Transport Management: Sello Lehari

Agriculture & Rural Development: Desbo Mohono

Arts, Culture, Sports & Recreation: Tsotso Tlhapi

Economic Development, Environment & Tourism: Keneitswe Mosenogi

Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs: Gordon Kegakilwe

Mokgoro said he is confident that the team is fully capable of taking forward the aspirations of the people of the North West.

"They represent the best we have to offer at this juncture to tackle the triple challenge of unemployment, poverty and inequality."

In the Free State, the MECs are:

Agriculture and Rural Development: William Bulwane

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Thembeni Nxangisa

Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism & Environmental Affairs: Makalo Mohale

Education: Tate Makgoe

Finance: Gadija Brown

Health: Montseng Tsiu

Police, Roads and Transport: Sam Mashinini

Public Works and Human Settlements: Motshidisi Koloi

Social Development: Mamiki Qabathe

Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation: Limakatso Mahasa

Premier Sisi Ntombela said the team will uproot the cancer of corruption to ensure that the province abides by the principles of sound financial management and good governance.