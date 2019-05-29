Sudan: Big Chance for Elections Alternative Says Leading PCP Leading Member

Khartoum May,28 SUNA-Popular Congress Party (PCP) leading member Dr. Suhair Ahmed Salah said the defaulted of negotiations between Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Forces of Freedom and Change( FFC) will be resulting in a big chance for TMC to resort to other alternatives such as formation of a government of competent besides announcement of early elections.

Dr. Suhair pointed out that the election's alternative is considered an ideal solution at this particular time. She said the alternative was supported by most of political forces.

She added that PCP will be working with the rest of political forces to reach a common vision so as to get rid of this political crisis.

On the strike announced by FFC Suhair said the strike requires a unified front.

Suhair suspected the achievement of the final coal of the strike. She said she made this assumption based on the fact that the FFC components forming the front are not adopting a united vision as regard to strike.

On the return of SPLM/N Secretary General Yasir Arman and his meeting with the American Charge D' affairs Suhar said Arman is a mature politician.

She said he has acquired that from his long political experience.

She added that Arman could use this political experience to make a breakthrough in the current political deadlock. .