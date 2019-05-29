South Sudan: Sudan's Junta Chief Visits Juba, South Sudan

Juba — Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, head of Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC), has continued his tour of first state visits to neighbouring countries and arrived in the South Sudan capital of Juba yesterday.

Gen el Burhan was met at midday at Juba airport by South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports.

This is El Burhan's first trip to South Sudan since taking power in April. He informed President Kiir on the current situation in Sudan.

President Kiir affirmed his concern with Sudanese affairs, whishing stability and developments in Sudan.

El Burhan's Juba visit came on the eve of a two-day Sudan-wide general strike called by the opposition Alliance for Freedom Change (AFC), to pressure the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to hand over power to a civilian authority.

Over the past days, El Burhan made his first visits abroad to Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. In Cairo he discussed the transfer of power to a civilian authority with the Egyptian President Abdelfattah El Sisi. In Abu Dhabi he met with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

