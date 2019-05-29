Liberia: President Weah Commissions Ambassador to Senegal

President George Manneh Weah on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, commissioned Liberia's Ambassador to Senegal, Madam Mary-Ann Fossung, expressing confidence in her ability to explore new frontiers in Liberia-Senegal relations that would bring mutual benefits to the two countries and its peoples.

The President said the appointment and subsequent commissioning of Madam Fossung as Ambassador to Senegal signaled a new dawn in the diplomatic ties subsisting between the two nations.

President Weah admonished the new Liberian envoy to that sisterly state to strive for excellence on her new assignment.

The Liberian leader indicated that his administration has explicit confidence in Amb. Fossung to perform and hoped she live up to that confidence.

"You are one of few ambassadors we heard about as doing well for your government and people," President said. "I believe you can still do well for your country so that the government and the people of Liberia can be proud of you."

The Liberian leader noted that Ambassador Fossung has made enormous contributions to Liberia and its people. He added: "I am therefore confident that the decision to have you serve as ambassador to Senegal will be justified in your performance in the coming months and years."

In response, Madam Fossung thanked President Weah for her preferment to serve Liberia as Ambassador to Senegal.

She assured the President that she and her team would work diligently to represent the interest of Liberia in Senegal and other countries over which she has oversight functions.

Ambassador Fossung said with over ten years of experience at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she would do her best, "and with God above, I will work to overcome would-be challenges for the common good of the Liberian people."