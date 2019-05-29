Liberia: Sen. Paye Wants Crusaders for Peace in National Budget

Senator Francis S. Paye of River Cess County writes plenary of the Liberian Senate, asking for inclusion of the Crusaders for Peace in the 2019/2020 National Budget to enhance its financial capacity to operate.

He notes that the local entertainment and promotional group has promoted Liberian culture both locally and internationally.The Liberia Crusaders for Peace is established and owned by Liberian Cultural Ambassador, Julie Endee.

The Senator argues that the group's activities are laudable, so, it requires compliment from national government in line with Chapter II, Article 9 of the Constitution of Liberia, which mandates: "The Republic shall encourage the promotion of bilateral and regional cooperation between and among Liberia and other nations and the formation and maintenance of regional organizations aimed at the cultural, social, political and economy development of the peoples of Africa and other nations of the world."

He says this is exactly what the Liberia Crusaders for Peace propagates through music and other activities, adding that since the formation of the organization in 1994, and its subsequent registration in 2001 under the laws of Liberia, it has strived to promote the Liberian culture.He notes that as national leaders, part of their responsibility is to encourage and promote the Liberalization Policy.

"In doing that, we see it necessary for a worthy cause that the Liberian Legislature allocates in the national budget amount not less than US$10,000 for the Liberia Crusaders for Peace. We believe that this will remedy some financial constraints of the organization", says Sen. Paye.

He says the work of the Liberia Crusaders for Peace warrants support from the State and its citizens, stressing that their timely and possible consideration in this direction will go a long way in promoting the Liberian culture.

Senator Henry Yallah of Bong County agrees the Crusader for Peace is promoting the Liberian culture, as he makes a motion, accepting Senator Paye's communication and forwarding it to the appropriate committees. By Ethel A. Tweh-Editing by Jonathan Browne