Liberia: GOL Reassures Scholarship Students

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Education says it remains committed to supporting Liberian students who are benefiting from bilateral scholarships across the continent and promises to work with partners and stakeholder to ensuring their well-being is paramount as they go through their academic sojourn.

Amid the current financial challenges within government, the Ministry of Education has worked closely with the Ministry of Finance& Development Planning as a result of the emphasis on caring for Liberian students abroad. The efforts have resulted in the completion of processing and disbursement of some funds to scholarship beneficiaries (Liberia students) across the continent. The initial disbursement caters for some arrears of allowances as well as funds to cover tickets and luggage fees for returning students. Additionally, local scholarships fees were also processed and disbursed to cover arrears to Colleges and Universities across Liberia.

The Ministry said it acknowledges the need for consistent and timely financial support to the foreign scholarship beneficiaries and confirms that all efforts and modalities are been considered to ensure that Liberian students living and studying abroad can suitably obtain their education without lack of necessities.As indicated in the Government's Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD); pillar one (Power to the people), and in line with message from President George Manneh Weah, "the government's responsibility is to lead the effort to build a capable state that is united in purpose and filled with hope and prosperity". It remains a priority through the Ministry of Education to build a vibrant and competent workforce that will FastTrack the growth and development of the nation.

The Ministry, however, calls on all foreign scholarship beneficiaries to remain patient and cooperative through this period as all is done to continuously support the learning process of the Liberian students, as well as take charge of the two million plus children that are within schools across academic levels, thereby ensuring that students and schools administrators alike avoid involvement in activities which have a propensity to undermine the efforts and gains of the education sector.