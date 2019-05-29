28 May 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Gaffer Ebou Jarra - It's Not Over Until It's Over

By Yankuba Jallow

Armed Forces gaffer Ebou Jarra insists his side's pursuit of the title isn't over until it is finish. The soldiers were beaten with a lone goal doing the damage for Hawks FC. It was the barracks outfit's first loss in a run of twenty-three outings.

'Losing for the first time this season, we have to give credit to the boys but for me (the title) challenge is still not over until it is over,' he says.

'For me my principle is to win more matches than draw, draw more than we lose. This is the first defeat we tasted and it is not easy to swallow but looking at the team and the goals that we scored this season, we have over achieved what we had achieved in the past two or three years,' he continued.

Harping on their chances, he states: 'If there is any person who is positive about winning the league it is Ebou Jarra because mathematically we are there. We have exceeded the number of points that I have seen in the past 3 years.

