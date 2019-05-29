Ethiopia in Another Diplomatic Goof On Somalia

Ethiopia one again made another diplomatic goof which has once again hungered Somalia by saying that they have diplomatic missions with the semi-autonomous Puntland and Somaliland.

While Puntland is a regional state within Somalia, the break away Somaliland has claimed autonomy but is not recognized by Somalia and the United Nations.

The new development comes in the a week Ethiopia posted a flag of Africa which had left out Somalia and South Sudan.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Gerad and former Planning Minister Abdi Ayte have called on the government to officially protest the latest diplomatic tiff.