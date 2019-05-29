Liberia: Confusion Breaks in CoP?

Photo: New Republic

Some officials of the Council of Patriots during a previous press conference

It was a tough meeting held early Tuesday among some of the main organizers of the June 7 protest, Council of Patriots.

Some sources who attended the meeting and confided in The New Republic said, strong disagreements erupted in the meeting which has led to some members withdrawing their support from the planned June 7 protest.

"The confusion actually came about due to mismanagement of funds given by some of the financiers. At present, there is no clear accountability of the initial funds disbursed. So, from tomorrow, Wednesday, May 29, some groups will start to speak against it," the source who declined to be named said.

The source further said: "This has led to one of the main financiers to back out from releasing any money. I mean Mr. Alexander Cummings is not happy about the way those in charge of the money are carrying out things."

It is not known how much was given to the Council of Patriots to carry out the protest. But the source said, "several thousands of dollars were released by various interest groups.

When an official from Alexander Cummings political party, Alternative National Congress was contacted for comment, he said, "there is no truth in that."

The Council of Patriots comprises several political parties and some groups as well as individuals that had decided to carry out protest on June 7, 2019 due to what they termed bad governance. They want to compel the government to effect some changes and improve the economic situation in the country. Currently, the exchange rate of Liberian dollars to US dollars has increased from L$153 to US$1.00 to L$191 to US$1.00.

Due to the seriousness of the protest and some security concerns, the UN and ECOWAS leaders recently held meetings with both the COP and the government to ensure the protest is carried out peacefully.