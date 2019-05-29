South Africa: Ex-Policeman Among Three Jailed Over Inheritance Hit

A police officer was among three people sentenced to life in prison for a hit on two sisters murdered so that their killers could take over the taxi business one had inherited, Gauteng police have said.

Captain Mavela Masondo said the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ruled on Monday that former constable Thulani Wiseman Madide, 35, and his brother Xolani Julias Madide, 34, had hired hitman Sicelo Ndebele for the job.

Netwerk24 reported that sisters Alice Madide and Wickey Mtshali were killed as a result of the plan.

Masondo said Ndebele was handed two life sentences in March 2018.

On Monday Thulani received two life sentences on two counts of murder while Xolani received a single life sentence.

In handing down sentence Judge Majake Mabesele said when members of the public kill police on duty they get life imprisonment, and the same thing should happen if a police officer kills a member of the public.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela welcomed the hefty sentences.

He also commended the investigation team for their hard work and dedication that led to the arrests and convictions.

