Ghana: Readwide Launches Campaign to Encourage Reading Among SHS Students

The Readwide Company, a nationwide outlet for the sale of all kinds of books, has launched a campaign to encourage reading in the youth, especially those at the senior high level.

As a result, the company which is a subsidiary of Mountcrest University College, has established reading clubs in most of the second cycle schools in order to encourage reading amongst the student body.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times at their exhibition stand during the Ghana Job Fair 2019 at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra, Adwoa Asiedu, Head of Corporate Affairs of the University College said through the clubs, most of the schools would benefit from free distribution of books from the company to facilitate the reading culture among the club members.

She said the culture of reading was being inculcated into the children because life after school would still accommodate a lot of reading to facilitate a fertile mind.

Ms Asiedu said in order to encourage the students to take to reading; the Mountcrest University College has designed a package such that club members who excel in their final exams would be given a scholarship to enrol at the University.

She said the company would next month launch a programme in Cape Coast to inculcate the culture of reading in the youth which is expected to run for five years.

Ms Asiedu said it was expected that, by the end of the five-year project, the message would have sunk deep into the student body to acknowledge reading as part of life.