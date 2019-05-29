Ghana: ﻿PDS Recoups Gh¢224,321 From 106 ﻿Illegal Power Consumers in Volta, OTI

Ho — THE Power Distribution Services (PDS) has recouped GH¢224,321 from 106 customers who used power illegally in the Volta and Oti regions during the past six months.

The defaulters included residential and non-residential fraudulent power users who had connected electricity to their premises, without lawful authority.

Mr David Oklu, Volta Regional Manager of the PDS who is also responsible for the Oti area, said in an interview that the company was up in arms in a fierce operation to curb the menace of power thefts by some members of the public who are depriving the PDS of colossal amounts of revenue with impunity.

According to him, the trend was inimical to the smooth operations of the PDS, for which reason the company was poised to deal swiftly and ruthlessly with the culprits.

Pursuant to that, Mr Oklu said that the revenue protection division of PDS had intensified its monitoring activities around the clock to forestall power thefts.

Meanwhile, Mr William Addy, Revenue Protection Manager of PDS in the two regions, revealed that apart from the illegal power connections some criminals also engaged in the tampering of electricity meters.

That, he said, was common in Ho, Kpeve, Hohoe, Kpando, Akatsi, Sogakope and Denu, Keta, Nkwanta, Jasikan and Dambai.

Mr Addy revealed that bypassing of meters in which some power users connected their equipment directly to electricity poles was common, saying the practice was highly dangerous.

The revenue protection manager stated that the PDS had now installed energy audit meters on its transformers to ensure that customers paid the proper amounts for the energy they consumed.

He entreated the public to report cases of illegal power connections promptly to the PDS.