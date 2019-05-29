Ghana: Kwakye, Yasmin Win Extra Stout E/R Armwrestling Challenge

DERRICK Kwakye, known in media cycles as 'Asoka' was crowned the champion of the Eastern regional edition of the Eagle Extra Stout Armwrestling Challenge over the weekend.

The Jackson Park in Koforidua was brought to a standstill as thousands trooped to the venue to be part of the event held under the auspices of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF).

The night brought together high profile personalities including the MCE for New Juaben South, Isaac Appau Gyasi and Michael Okyere Baafi of Ghana Free Zones Authority for the event sponsored by Accra Brewery Limited (ABL) through their Eagle Extra Stout brand.

In the female division, young Yasmin Kadri defeated Victoria Zatey to be crowned the female champion, while Zatey received a silver medal with Rose Avanyo winning bronze at the end of the day.

In the men's under 60kg, Elliot Lamptey won gold after pinning Listowell Lamptey who won silver, while Isaac Nii Amugi defeated Richard Tanye in the 70kg.

Edward Asamoah of Ghana Immigration Service proved his worth as captain of the team when he won gold in the men's 90kg followed by Francis Adamavi who won silver and Issa Kunya who won bronze.

The highlight for the night was the +100kg where Derrick Kwakye defeated Mark Antwi aka "Punisher" while SWAG Armwrestler for the year, Haruna Tahiru won bronze in the category.

President of the GAF, Charles Osei Asibey thanked the people of Koforidua for responding massively to their call and urged them to continue playing the sport, the reason for the challenge.

He said the technical department of the federation will assess the performances of the participants and add deserving ones to the national armwrestling team as they prepare to defend their continental title in Mali.

On his part, John Baptiste Akado, Brand Manager for Eagle Extra Stout was elated at the level of organisation and turnout even after the heavy downpour and reiterated on his continued support for the Armwrestling Federation.

Kumasi will host the next Eagle Extra Stout Armwrestling Challenge in June.