Ghana: Use ICT to Better Your Education - 2nd Lady

Sangnarigu — The Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, has advised students to use Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to better their education.

She said ICT continued to play an important role globally in the delivery of services to achieving broad socio-economic goals in education, health, employment and social development.

Hajia Bawumia gave the advice when she inaugurated a Computer Laboratory for the Choggu Demonstration School in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.

She observed that many children in the deprived areas of Ghana had little or no access of ICT as a result of lack of infrastructure and inadequate skilled personnel.

"As a nation, we owe it a duty to the next generation, and that duty is to commit ourselves to the growth and development of our children," the Second Lady said.

The ICT laboratory was founded by Friends of Yamoransa Foundation (FYF) and Help Foundation (HAF), both non-profit organisations from the United States of America.

The 56-seater Model Laboratory dubbed "Yamoransa Model Lab-4' was facilitated by the Office of the Second Lady.

The ICT laboratory is meant to enhance the teaching and learning of ICT, English, Mathematics and Science.

The facility would benefit more than 8,000 children from the host school and nine other surrounding schools.

Each of the unique robust computers in the Laboratory has 30 pieces of educational softwares for Primary and Junior High Schools installed on it to help with the teaching of Science, Technology, English and Mathematics.

TECHAiDE, an ICT company, which installed the computers in the ICT laboratory added its newest innovative technology, the 'ASANKA' provides free access to educational contents using any wifi enabled device like phone, tablet, laptop, or computer with a wireless card.

The current version of the ASANKA installed on the computers has more than 500 educational books, videos, Basic Education Certificate Examination past questions for all subjects from 2010 to 2018.

Dr Deborah Rose, the president of FYF said for their love for Computer Literacy Programmes it initiated and coordinated the funding for the project to enhance the teaching and learning of ICT.

Mr Jophet Aryiku, Executive Director of HAF said the essential mission of the foundation was to work to improve education, health and social welfare conditions in Sub-Saharan Africa, especially Ghana.

He said the establishment of the computer laboratory in the area was in line with the mission and vision of Dr Rose to promote and spread computer literacy throughout the Ghanaian primary school system, adding, "This is the 4th laborartory that we have built in Ghana."

Mr Aryiku said the Yamoransa Model Laboratory was a development strategy by HAF and FYF to support and assist projects that were driven by the local community and that leaders in Ghana must be fully committed to support the project in a sustainable way.

Mrs Mariam Iddrisu, Municipal Chief Executive for Sagnarigu said, the municipality was changing trends and taking great strides in the field of education by making basic education affordable and accessible to all.

The project is being managed by IMPLEMENTERS, a project management non-profit firm, with its technology partners; TECHAiDE, who have over 10 years' experience in technology projects globally.