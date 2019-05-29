29 May 2019

South Africa: Limpopo Traffic Cop Jailed for Trying to Bribe Hawks Official for R200

By Riaan Grobler

A former Limpopo traffic officer was jailed for six years after he accepted a R200 bribe - only to find that the motorist who paid him was a Hawks Anti-Corruption Unit official.

Rodney Dakalo Ramusia, 29, was sentenced for corruption by the Mokopane Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"Ramusia, in the company of his colleague, was caught red-handed with a...cash bribe of R200 in May last year," Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said.

"The two officials had stopped a Hawks vehicle just outside Naboomspruit (Mookgopong) and demanded a bribe in order not to be issued a ticket.

"Unaware that they were dealing with Hawks serious corruption investigating members, Ramusia and his colleague were arrested on the spot immediately after accepting the bribe."

They were released on R1 000 bail each.

During the trial, charges against Ramusia's colleague were withdrawn.

"Ramusia was left alone to answer to his immoral endeavour and on Monday he was slapped with a direct six-year sentence for corruption with no option of a fine."

The provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Thobeka Jozi, welcomed the sentencing.

"We will continue to support government's zero-tolerance stance to stamp out dishonesty and unlawfulness. We would like to warn those who continue to steal from the public that the long hand of the law will catch up with them.

"The Hawks will continue to clean government institutions as well the private sector and restore a culture of integrity. We also call upon our citizens to be vigilant at all times and report [these] illegal acts that continually betray the public trust," she said.

