South Africa: Fire At Cape Town Station Contained

A fire which gutted at least two carriages at Cape Town train station on Tuesday night was contained, City of Cape Town fire and rescue services confirmed.

"No injuries were reported," spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

The power had to be switched off at the station for safety reasons while firefighters worked.

The call for help is understood to have come in at around 19:40 for the fire on Platform 6.

Three fire fighting vehicles and a rescue vehicle was sent to the scene.

Metrorail has been battling significant losses as a result of fires and vandalism.

On Easter Sunday a massive fire engulfed several coaches. A man was arrested.

Source: News24