Ghana: Rotary, Rotaract Club Donate to Madina Cluster of Schools

The Rotary and Rotaract Club of Accra, Adenta, has presented assorted sanitary items to Madina 1 and 2 Cluster of Schools to support positive change in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

The items included handwashing basins, dustbins, water containers and liquid detergents, among others, all valued at GHȻ 1000.00.

Presenting the items, President of Rotary Club, Adenta, Richard Osei Addai said the donation which came with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) was part of Rotary Club's commitment to improve the hygiene of the pupils in the schools.

He said the gesture was to inculcate in the school children, the need to heed to good hygiene in their everyday lives to enhance their health.

Mr Addai said the Rotary Club would continue to support the community in upholding the WASH ideas in schools to improve adherence to sanitary issues in the communities.

Pix: Richard Osei-Adda being assisted by Kingsley Awuah Frimpong to hand over the items to the head teacher of Madina '1' Junior High School