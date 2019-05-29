Ghana: At the Gja 70th Anniversary Launch - Justify Passage of Rti With Responsible Journalism - Ex-President Kuffuor

Former President John Agyekum Kuffuor has implored media practitioners to justify the passage of the Right to Information (RTI) law with responsible journalism.

"Journalists now have another tool to work with effectively to enhance governance however, you should acknowledge that this has been hard won and you must justify it with an equally enhanced sense of responsibility to the rule of law and the sovereignty of Ghana."

You should never misconstrue the freedom the media enjoys. You are the people's representative and should make sure the power earned does not endanger the lives of the people like the Rwanda genocide of 1994," he advised.

The former President was speaking at the launch of the 70th anniversary of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in Accra yesterday.

The launch heralds series of activities including a media summit, design of the GJA hall of fame, Christian and Islamic worship, health walks, fun games and the 23rd GJA awards event to climax the platinum anniversary of the association.

Bringing together the crème de la crème of the media industry, government officials, members of the diplomatic community, corporate Ghana, among other dignitaries, the platinum celebrations was launched on the theme; "Democracy, freedom and independence of the media in Ghana: 70 years of GJA's contribution".

Mr Kuffuor who reminisced the days of tyranny and oppression of the Ghanaian media leading to his infamous repeal of the criminal libel law among other policies to liberate the profession, cautioned journalists to be guided by the Constitution in speaking truth to power.

"Media freedom does not mean you can operate outside the rule of law. This is the path Ghanaians have chosen, to uphold transparency and accountability and no one including the media should feel above the law."

The Former President charged the GJA to hold its members in check by providing firm leadership and holding out journalists who conduct themselves contrary to the tenets and ethics of the profession.

Touching on the rise in fake news, Mr Kufuor who was conferred with the "Champion of Champions of freedom and independence of the media in Ghana" observed the trend threatened the credibility of the practice and country's democracy if not checked.

"There are rising dangers lurking around the profession and forces of oppression to silence the media but you must not stop daring and keep contributing your quota to thrive over such evil," he urged.

Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide in pledging the government's commitment to promote a friendly media environment asked that the GJA used the platinum celebrations to conduct "an introspection to strike a balance between media freedom and responsibility."

He disclosed that his Ministry was working closely with key stakeholders to develop a media capacity enhancement programme to uphold professionalism adding that a "national co-existing Council to promote the safety of journalists" was in the offing to ensure a conducive environment for journalists.

On his part, President of the GJA, Dr Affail Monney in a speech highly praised the Former President for his laudable work in ensuring press freedom as well as other pacesetters in the industry whose works had helped shaped the practice in the country.

The occasion of the association's 70th anniversary he said, "Should be an occasion for journalists to see ourselves as one and marshal efforts to consolidating gains made devoid of lies but upholding truth and diligence."

"We dare not fail the public," the President charged, while announcing the opening of entries for this year's GJA awards slated for November 24, this year.