Ghana: EFFISCO Past Students Retool Computer Laboratory

Effiduase — The EFFISCO's Global Alumni Group (EGG), past students of Effiduase Senior High School (EFFISCO) in the Ashanti Region, has refurbished and retooled the dilapidated computer laboratory school.

It followed an appeal made to the group by the headmistress of the school, Mrs Grace Amo Agyei.

For some years now, the school's Computer Laboratory had been in bad shape, a situation the school's administration blamed largely for the poor showing of students in the subject during last year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A five-member delegation of EGG, led by an executive member, Dr Samuel Adu Gyamfi, officially handed over the equipped computer laboratory to the school, at the weekend, with the promise that EGG would do more for the school.

He underscored the critical role of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) competence in the development of individuals and the nation and stressed the need for every necessary step to be made to ensure that EFFISCO students received a holistic grooming for the increasingly competitive world.

The headmistress said such collaboration was not only necessary to improve educational standards at EFFISCO, but made for better equipping the students with 21st century skills.

She was full of praise for the rapid response by the group to her appeal, saying the students would fill to the brim, with hope to do better in the ICT subject in the upcoming WASSCE.

She minced no words in commending the EFFISCO alumni for its regular support to the school but pointed to several other challenges that the school was facing that needed immediate attention and support.

On his part, head of the school board, Dr Ishaq Brobbey, himself an alumnus, expressed appreciation and delight at the timely provision of the ICT equipment.

He said the gesture of EGG had brought much relief to the Board of Directors of the school whom he conceded had been worried over the preparation of students for the 2019 WASSCE because of the poor state of the school's computer laboratory.

In a video message before the ceremony, the President of EGG, Mr William Agyemang described the handing-over of the facility as another milestone in the alumni's efforts to adequately resource their alma mater. He called on all alumni to contribute generously towards the improvement of the image of the school.