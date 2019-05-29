Ghana: NDC Elects Executives for Savannah, North East Regions

Damongo — Alhaji Imoro Seidu has been elected as the Savannah Region Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He polled 170 votes to defeat his close contender Alhaji Issahaku Jamani who polled only 37 votes.

Alhaji Seidu, was the NDC Chairman for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency, who was overwhelmed by the victory as he commended the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work assiduously to ensure victory for the party in the region.

"I am very grateful to all of you for voting massively for me, I will never let you down, I wish to work with you all to retain all the seats in the region for the party in the 2020 elections and I call on our supporters, well-wishers and sympathisers of the party to renew their unflinching support to the party," he said.

Alhaji Seidu predicted one touch victory for the NDC in the 2020 general election because the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had disappointed Ghanaians with their abysmal performances and pledged to use his business strategies to help the party mobilise the needed resources, logistics and materials for effective and efficient campaigns in the region.

The other officers elected included Alhaji Abubakari Abdulai and Alhaji Ibrahim Baba Zakari, First and Second Vice Chairmen respectively with Alhaji Inusah Abdulai elected as the Regional Organiser of the party.

Relatedly, A S Nantogma and Ibrahim Tia were also elected as the NDC Regional Chairman and Secretary for the North East Region respectively.

Both elections which were supervised by officials of the Electoral Commission were conducted in a peaceful relaxed atmosphere as no nasty incident was recorded.